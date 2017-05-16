A Student Got Suspended from Uni Wi-Fi for Illegally Downloading Chicken Run of All Things

Everyone knows that piracy is bad, and you can get in trouble for illegally downloading films. But how far would you have to go to actually face the repercussions? For one student, all she needed to do was download a copy of Chicken Run.

Gianna Mulville-Zanetta, a first-year social policy student at Bristol University, has been banned from the campus wi-fi for a month after torrenting the Aardman film, which was released in 2000. After the month was up, she couldn't have her access restored until she visited IT support and show them that the film had been removed from her computer.

I wouldn't say Chicken Run is a bad film, but it's certainly not worth losing internet access over.

But do you know what make matters worse? Chicken Run was actually available on Netflix at the time. Making the whole situation a serious case of bad cluck. (I'm sorry).

Next time, Gianna, use a VPN or don't torrent anything on the campus network. That's what Starbucks is for. [The Tab via Metro]