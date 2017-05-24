Abusing MPs is Everyone's New Favourite Hobby

Stats collating tweets sent to our beloved MPs show the sheer weight of abuse they face on a daily basis, with as many as one in 20 of all messages they receive through Twitter being classified as abusive. That's almost as much of a kicking as the games journalists get when they say a new Assassin's Creed is shit.
The data was collected during May and August of 2016, a period when David Cameron was still prime minister, so some of the abuse is quite understandable. The numbers claim to have counted a total of 188,000 abusive messages that were pinged to MPs during this period, with, unsurprisingly, the hashtag "#Brexit" being the most popular social tag used, and party leaders, their deputies and anyone with the prominent opinion of the day receiving the biggest battering.
The majority -- nearly two-thirds -- of the messages were sent by accounts identifying their owners as male, with 34 per cent of the abuse being categorised as unqualified; as in, you're an arse, but I'm not saying why. You just are, mate. [Sky News]
