According to Mel Brooks, the New Star Wars 'Explosion' Could Make Spaceballs 2 a Reality

While History of the World Part I might be the most obvious Mel Brooks movie to get a sequel (of course, there being only one of those is part of the joke), Spaceballs has aged incredibly well. Not only is science fiction huge in movies again, but the same franchises lampooned in that film are back in a big way. And it’s that phenomena that Mel Brooks says is re-kickstarting Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money.

It’s been about 18 months since we last heard anything about the sequel’s resurrection. Back in late 2015, Brooks said he wanted to start filming in 2016. That obviously didn’t happen, but at a screening of Young Frankenstein last night, Brooks said, “MGM is slightly interested in doing it because of Star Wars Rogue One and The Force Awakens and the new Star Wars explosion. So they think maybe, so we’re talking, who knows.”

Brooks seems really tentative about it, but if everything else is getting rebooted, why not reboot the parodies of the originals? That seems really in keeping with the spirit of the original Spaceballs, which, as mentioned above, had a perfect name for its sequel: “The Search for More Money.”

I honestly don’t remember if I saw the original Star Wars movies or Spaceballs first. I think I saw Star Wars. But my knowledge of Mel Brooks movies way preceded my knowledge of Star Wars and, as such, I am willing to let go of any trepidation I might have and fully embrace the idea of this movie.

I just so hate it when I get my Schwartz twisted. [NJPAC via Screenrant]