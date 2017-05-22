All the Details That Make Logan's Frozen Time Fight Scene So Great

Among Logan’s many achievements is how it’s pared down its violence into something completely visceral. This is apparent even when dealing with elements as fantastical as a psychic attack from a telepath with no control over his brain.

This clip from the Logan Blu-ray explains the inspiration behind the scene of Logan slaughtering his way through frozen forces from Alkali-Transigen trying to get their hands on X-23 (Dafne Keen). You’ll also learn what’s actually happening to people when Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) loses control over his powers. Spoiler alert: it’s pretty horrifying.

Plus, for the real nerds, there’s the technical bit of how new technology helped them achieve the look of this scene.

Logan is due to be released on Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD in July, and has been available in Digital HD for a while.

