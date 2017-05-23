Amazon is Adapting Teenage Assassin Film Hanna into a Series

Hanna, the 2011 thriller starring Saoirse Ronan, is the latest film to get turned into a television programme. Amazon’s working on a series about a prodigy assassin on the run who is also encountering the real world for the first time.

The original film was directed by Joe Wright, who won’t be involved in the new series. However, Hanna co-writer David Farr, who also adapted The Night Manager for AMC, will be writing the script for the Amazon series.

It’s an interesting pick for a TV programme — it certainly has enough big themes to fit a series. On the other hand, one of the flaws in our original film review was that it was a little slow, which could lead to problems considering a series will have a lot more time to fill.

That said, this whole thing is a bit Nikita-ish, so we’ll see where it goes. [The Hollywood Reporter]

