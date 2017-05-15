Amazon's Announced Two New Fire Tablets, and Alexa is Coming Along for the Ride

Amazon's been doing really well at this whole 'budget tablet' thing in recent years, so it's no surprise that it just announced two more. Better still, If you were hoping to get your hands on Amazon's Alexa without having to pay for a glorified speaker, you're in luck. The new tablets also come with Alexa built in.

The Fire 7 and Fire HD 8 will cost £50 and £80 respectively, and are available in a choice of red, yellow, blue, or black. Those of you foolishly tinking you might get something high-spec'd are going to be disappointed though. Were you really expecting iPad-level quality for less than £100?

The Fire 7, as its name suggests, has a 7-inch display (1240 x 600 resolution), a single speaker, a quad-core 1.3GHz processor, a choice of 8 or 16GB of storage, microSD expansion, a 2MP rear camera, a VGA front camera, and an estimated battery life of 8 hours. The Fire 8 HD has an 8-inch display (1280 x 800 resolution), 16 or 32GB of storage, microSD expansion, the same cameras and processor as the Fire 7, dual speakers, and a 12 hour battery life.

Both tablets also come in a special 'kids' edition, which costs £100 and £130 respectively. The kid-friendly devices are wrapped in a rubber case, and come with more storage (16 and 32GB respectively), parental controls, no advertising, a two year guarantee, and a year's subscription to the Fire for Kids service. Most importantly, neither tablet has Alexa built in. They're available in blue, yellow, and pink.

All of these tablets come running Amazon's FireOS, which a version of Android that somebody decided needed to be ruined more like iOS.

Amazon also confirmed (via TechRadar) that Alexa's magical tones will also be coming to older tablets, though it didn't specify which models will get her or when the update will roll out.