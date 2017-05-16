Arnold Schwarzenegger Will Reteam With James Cameron For The Next Terminator Movie

Arnold Schwarzenegger has just announced he'll be starring in the next Terminator movie, which is not that big of a deal. It's definitely less exciting than the news from January that James Cameron would be regaining rights to the franchise he created, and was working on a new, possibly good Terminator film. But Cameron and Arnold, back together on Terminator? Yes, please.

James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival in 2010. (Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Via Screen Daily:

Speaking to Screen in Cannes, [...] Schwarzenegger confirmed that he will star in a new Terminator film produced by James Cameron. "It is back," commented Schwarzenegger, who revealed that he had met Cameron recently and discussed the project. "It is moving forward. He [Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise," the actor added, "I will be in the movie."

Well, I'm glad Cameron has some good ideas, as the series has been devoted to exploring increasingly terrible ideas ever since Cameron left. The last film, Genisys, was even worse than you'd think a film that intentionally misspelled "genesis" and "genisys" could be.

We'd heard that Cameron would be involved in the new Terminator movie, other than he was working with Deadpool director Tim Miller. We didn't know for sure Cameron's exact level of involvement, which could have ranged anywhere from directing the film to writing down a basic story idea on a cocktail napkin, and unfortunately the latter felt a bit more likely to me seeing as Cameron seems plenty busy working on those 80 Avatar sequels.

So the news he'll be producing the movie indicates he'll be significantly involved, which makes Schwarzenegger's return something potentially cool instead of shrug-worthy. Frankly, Schwarzenegger could come or go, as far as I'm concerned — Terminator films without Cameron have been bad at best, while Schwarzenegger has been zero guarantee of quality. Now at least the next Terminator film has a chance at not being awful.

