Avoid Being Targeted on Social Media With a VPN

A new investigation was recently launched by Elizabeth Denham, the Information Commissioner, into how political parties in the UK have been utilising social media as a means of targeting voters . This misuse of personal data is quite shocking and if you would prefer to avoid being targeted as of result of your own political beliefs then using a VPN can help you regain your anonymity online.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

These are some of the best deals we found for protecting our privacy online:

VyprVPN - Just $60 per year

This VPN has over 700 servers in more than 70 locations with 200,000+ IP addresses available for its users. VyprVPN includes unlimited data usage as well as a number of extra features such as an auto-connect option, a kill switch and increased security as a result of its proprietary Chameleon protocol and VyprDNS. The company also offers a free 3-day trial for new customers.

PureVPN - 12 Months for only $69.00

PureVPN offers its users a wide range of connection options and great performance with support for up to five devices. This VPN also has a clear no logs policy and the company only records when you connect to a server and the amount of bandwidth used. PureVPN has 95,000 IP addresses available to its users with 500 servers in 190 locations.

Buffered VPN - Great Performance at $99 per year

Buffered VPN is a great choice for power users who are looking for excellent speeds, low latency and responsive browsing. This VPN is geared towards desktop users though the company does provide setup instruction for those who would like to get the service running on their mobile devices. Buffered VPN also allows new users to try out the service for up to 10 hours with a money-back guarantee.

Check out the best VPN services of 2017