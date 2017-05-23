BBC to Stream its Election Debates on Twitter

Twitter's notorious echo chamber will be reverberating louder than ever tonight, as the BBC is to stream video of the first of its election debates through the social network.

Tonight's debate starts at 7.30pm, with the Twitter broadcast to be joined by a selection of curated tweets from the broadcasters experts, plus the corporation's fact checking team will be on hand to share opinions on the validity of what's spewed out off the cuff by our political elites.

Four other forthcoming debates hosted by the BB will also be streamed on Twitter this week and next. The BBC Twitter hub is already up and running here. [BBC]

More BBC Posts: