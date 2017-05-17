Bride of Frankenstein Will Be the Next Monster Movie in Universal's 'Dark Universe'

Universal has officially unveiled the “Dark Universe,” the name for its shared universe of monster movie reboots now kicking off with The Mummy next month. It’s also confirmed some major cast members and the next ghoulish entry in the franchise.

Announced in a press release today, Bride of Frankenstein, due out February 14, 2019, will be directed by Beauty and the Beast’s Bill Condon as the next entry in the series — taking the place of a previously planned, unrevealed title originally due for release on April 13, 2018. Casting for the titular Bride is underway, with an announcement due soon. The movie and its rebranding for the Dark Universe was also accompanied today with a teaser highlighting a new theme composed by the legendary Danny Elfman, which will appear in The Mummy and recur throughout future movies in the franchise.

Aside from the Bride of Frankenstein announcement, Universal also further confirmed that the previously-rumoured Johnny Depp and Javier Bardem will be coming aboard the Dark Universe as the Invisible Man and Frankenstein’s Monster, respectively, in future films—joining Russell Crowe, Tom Cruise, and Sofia Boutella as main stars in the spooktacular monsterverse.

