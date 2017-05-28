Bristol Crane Opens for B&B

A listed former cargo crane in a dock in Bristol is the latest "glamping" pod for rich people to sit in on the Wi-Fi all day, with the crane-based treehouse now available for rent.
For £185 a night, visitors get to sit eight metres up in the air in their little house, where they can think about how lucky they are not to have been born 50 years earlier and had to actually be in the crane and its surrounding area before it was gentrified.
The developer has given Crane 29 a treehouse vibe inside for some reason, juxtaposing the workmanlike exterior and boring council-required external staircase with timber and plants internally, creating something that looks like it was built in the woods by a handyman without planning permission. And there's a composting toilet, as these days you can't just run waste pipes out into the docks.
The good news is that there's some sort of marketing and/or charity stunt ethic behind it all, with the profits from 100 nights of rental this summer going to environmental charity Friends of the Earth. [Canopy & Stars via South Wales Argus]
More Holidays Posts:
The Best Gadgets To Safeguard Your Stuff When You're on Holiday.
Need to keep your stuff (and you) nice and safe while you're off on a well-deserved holiday? Here are some things that can ease your mind.
O2's Not Going to Overcharge You When You Go on a European Holiday
So there's one less thing to have to worry about if you pop over to the continent to stock up on cheap wine and cheese.
11 Bank Holidays Politicians Should Be Offering Instead
Since Jeremy Corbyn suggested we all get the Saints' Days off work, everyone's jumping on the bank holiday bandwagon. Including us.
The Surprising Reason Cardiac Deaths Spike Around Christmas
Merry Christmas! Heart-related deaths spike right around the holiday season. And a happy New Year!
shares