Building a Flamethrower Skateboard Makes All Your Tricks Infinitely More Impressive

Tony Hawk landing a 900 is an impressive feat, but do you know what would make it even more impressive? A trail of fire making it seem like Tony’s skateboard has a fighter jet afterburner propelling him up the half-pipe. Does that sound a little dangerous? Yes. Are there instructions online for upgrading your favorite deck with fire? Of course there are.
Mike Warren, who previously merged a blender, chainsaw, and motorcycle into an ice-pulverizing appliance, is back with another hack that will have your skateboard spewing flames. Warren created a detailed Instructables for the upgrade, which includes mounting a fuel tank, pump, and sparking igniter to the underside of your board, in addition to a pair of foot-activated buttons on top.
It’s probably not the best idea to try your most difficult skateboarding tricks on this deck, as a crash could destroy all of your hard work. But with flames spewing out behind you, even a basic kickflip suddenly seems a lot more gnarly. [YouTube via Instructables via The Awesomer]
