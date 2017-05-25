Carrie Fisher Slapped Oscar Isaac So Many Times on the Set of The Last Jedi

Have you ever found out about something and then realise it was everything you’ve ever needed? Because that’s how I feel knowing there’s footage somewhere of Carrie Fisher slapping Oscar Isaac—as General Leia and Poe Dameron—over and over again.

On last night’s The Late Show, Isaac reminisced with Stephen Colbert about Fisher. “Actually a large amount of the stuff I got to do was with Carrie, which was amazing,” he said. “I remember the first day of shooting was a scene with Carrie. And it was still—often times that first day, the filmmakers, everybody’s trying to get the tone and figure it out—and I remember it was a scene where I come up and talk to her and she’s very upset with me and slaps me. And [director] Rian [Johnson] kept doing it over and over.”

“It ended up being like 27 takes of Carrie just leaning in,” Isaac finished. “And every time she’d hit like a different spot on my face.”

Look, I think we know what extra needs to be on The Last Jedi Blu-Ray Special Edition.

