Celebrate the 40th Anniversary of Star Wars With a Mashup of Bonkers Footage From Throughout the Years

With the 40th anniversary of Star Wars coming next week, everyone is going to celebrate in their own special way. However, one cinema in Los Angeles might have everyone else beaten with the weirdest collection of footage this side of the Outer Rim.

On May 25th, the Cinefamily in LA is hosting an event called Star Wars Nothing But Star Wars, and it’s a 70-minute mashup of insane Star Wars footage covering all 40 years of its pop culture influence. The footage runs the gamut, from official and understandable, to NSFW and messed up. But it’s all real and that makes it awesome.

Here’s a trailer that gives just a hint of how bizarre things could get.

And now, none of us will ever be able to unhear Anthony Daniels rapping about C-3PO.

So, that’s just a taste of this crazy event. Where did the idea come from?

“The Cinefamily was founded by a real serious group of media collectors, and we’re always trying to find ways to harness and digest these materials in creative and fun ways,” Hadrian Belove, the creative director of Cinefamily, told io9. “We’ve done a lot of mix tapes on subjects we would do a ‘deep dive’ into: cults, Bigfoot, Christploitation, video games, David Bowie, cats, and so on.”

And now was the perfect time for Star Wars.

With the 40th anniversary coming up, we wanted to give Star Wars the loving Cinefamily treatment and had a feeling it would be a great show. When you see such wild and esoteric footage that’s based around such familiar, common imagery it’s extra surreal and strange. What is more universal and global than the imagery of Star Wars? More people probably recognise Darth Vader than Jesus Christ. And there’s something about Chewbacca speaking English and drunk Ewoks that really makes us laugh.

Tickets for the event are on sale now and can be found at this link. It will sell out very quickly. And if you can’t make that long trip to LA, don’t fret. There’s a chance the mixtape will find its way online at some point.