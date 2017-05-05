Cheese-Rolling King Secures Hat Trick

The annual cheese-rolling events at Cooper's Hill in Gloucestershire took place over the weekend, and we're happy to report that, once again, no one died. The overall victor was, once again, Chris Anderson.
Anderson is something of a cheese-catching expert, as he won all three key men's events this year. This takes his haul of titles -- and entire cheeses -- to 20, earned over the last 13 years of competing in the downhill limb stress test. He's only 29, so should have many more years of running down a hill to get cheese ahead of him. He plans to auction off one of the cheeses for charity, and will give away the others, as he's not particularly keen on eating vast wheels of cheese.
18-year-old Keavy Morgan won the women's event. [BBC]
More Sport Posts:
Swearing While Exercising Makes You Stronger
Great news for all the cyclists mumbling about drivers being c***s throughout their commutes.
Athletics to Reboot Records Database and Delete Numerous Memorable Wins
Sensational records set by Paula Radcliffe, Jonathan Edwards and more might soon disappear.
Side of a Factory Nearly Ready to Welcome Brave Climbers
Attention brave people in the Leeds area.
Esports Added to 2022 Asian Games Event Rota
Finally, something one of us might be able to scrape a bronze at.
shares