Do Not Watch These Two New Wonder Woman Clips, Because They Are Too Awesome

Given these tumultuous times, there's a real comfort in knowing that WB/DC somehow managed to get a live-action Wonder Woman movie right while hilariously flubbing Batman and Superman. We should all be immensely looking forward to the film, which is why I very recommend you don't watch these new, completely amazing clips.

Seriously. They are great, and now that we know that the movie is excellent, I think we should all try to keep as much of it as a surprise as possible. So please, don't watch this clip of Diana beginning her fight with evil German general Ludendorff, in which she's so badass that he can't wrap his head around it:

Watch this exclusive clip and see what happens when you try and mess with #WonderWoman​! pic.twitter.com/WD3g2AoDAq — IGN (@IGN) May 19, 2017

Did you see what she did to that gun? I hope not! It was amazing!

And you definitely shouldn't watch this fantastic clip which primarily features Robin Wright's Antiope being a complete badass to the point she's genuinely scary... until Diana essentially calls a time-out to remind everyone why she's the one they call Wonder Woman.

I promise, these are both so great you'll be glad you didn't see them.

[Syfy Wire]