Doug Liman Will Not Direct the Justice League Dark Movie After All

It’s been a tumultuous week for DC movie directors. First, Zack Snyder announced he was stepping away from November’s Justice League for family reasons. Today comes news that Doug Liman (Edge of Tomorrow) will not be helming the live-action Justice League Dark movie, Dark Universe.



His reasons are, fortunately, not as dramatic as Snyder’s. Turns out he’s just too busy, with the Daisy Ridley-starring YA adaptation Chaos Walking taking up too much of his schedule, among other projects. According to Variety, which broke the news, the search is already underway to find a replacement for the Dark Universe director’s chair. Here’s hoping Warner Bros. can find someone who was (seemingly) as enthusiastic about the movie as Liman initially was; back in October 2016, he was quoted as saying he wanted to make an “unconventional” movie that would “turn the comic book genre on its head.”

