England, Wales and Scotland Get Their Own Flag Emoji

A Cheeto is President of the US, the UK has decided to divide itself in two while continually arguing with itself, and we have newspapers that lie with impunity to push the agendas of their billionaire owners. But never mind, the Welsh dragon now has its own emoji.

The Y Ddraig Goch joins the poo emoji, that 100 thing that presumably means something to someone and the picture of the cute dog. And it's not just Wales getting a new emoji - England, Scotland, vomit face and exploding head also appear in emoji 5.0.

The update to Unicode is the first step in adding the flags to devices like phones and computers. Once the new emoji are recognised, companies like Microsoft, Google and Apple are able to commission someone to draw the adorable icons to add into their operating systems. Google, Twitter and WhatsApp have already added the flag, others will follow soon.

The Union Flag was, obviously, already in emoji as all country flags are. The new update includes these national flags but omits Northern Ireland which isn't officially recognised. A separate update in the future might allow the Northern Irish their own flag at some point. All of this paves the way for the eventual post-Brexit breakup of the UK which is only possible once you have ISO 3166-2 subdivision emoji flags. [Via BBC News/Emojipedia]



