Europe Escapes US Flights Laptop Ban

The tiny handful of people that still like the idea of going to America are in luck, as US and European officials have negotiated a way to stop us from being banned from taking anything larger than a smartphone into aeroplane cabins.

According to the BBC, a four-hour meeting between US and EU officials beat out a compromise over the looming threat of all of Europe being added to the Americans' laptop-in-the-cabin ban, with EU partners promising to boost departure security and checks on devices.

This also soothes worries the industry has about stowing chunks of lithium away from view in aeroplane holds, seeing as burning batteries are becoming rather commonplace these days and when they ignite dad's pants in the hold all hell could break loose. [BBC]



