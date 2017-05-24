Everything in the World Is Bad Except for These Whales Blowing Rainbows

Do you ever get sad? I mean, like, really sad about the state of the world? Earth can be a pretty depressing place to live these days. But if you ever need a pick-me-up, might I suggest watching some videos of whales blowing rainbows? Whales blowing rainbows ain’t so bad, is it?

Look at that one!

Or look at that one!

Or look at these guys over here!

And take a look at these!

Can you believe it? It’s like nature’s own motion picture show!

The world can’t be that bad with so many whales blowing rainbows in the world, right?

