Fidget Spinners Are Trending On PornHub

PornHub just released some, er, interesting statistics on popular searches on the site for the month of May.

And it turns out fidget spinners were the top trending search term.

"Fascination with Fidget Spinners has really taken off the last few months," PornHub says. "Our statisticians found that as of may May 10th, searches began to grow, with a massive overnight increase on May 16th, and hitting an all time high on May 21st."

There were a massive 2.5 million searches for fidget spinners on the site in just a 10 day period. Blame the 18-24 year old women for this one, who were statistically far more likely to use the search term. As foer what they find?

Yeah, I 'aint searching that. Be my guest.

