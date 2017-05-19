Free Wi-Fi For EU And EU And EU, But Not For UK

The EU is going to make sure that every town and city will have access to free Wi-Fi. The UK, presumably, will be closing down the internet border and putting an end to the free movement of electrons. When fictionally asked for a theoretical comment, a made-up Brexit voter said "We don't want any of 'em foreign electrons coming over here taking jobs from our own British electrons".

The EU plans are being given €120m in funding and will grant between 6000 and 8000 municipalities access to a simple, non-bureaucratic internet access. The initial phase of the project will last for two years, with targets being set for every city and village having access by 2020.

The grant given will be in the form of vouchers, which can be used to buy state-of-the-art equipment. It won't be available to areas that already have some form of free or commercial Wi-Fi, so there will be no stupid duplication of services to cause problems. The actual access to the internet won't, however, be provided. The villages, towns and cities will need to provide this themselves, but presumably many will already have contracts that could be used for this service.

The goal is to produce a digital single market, where data can move freely about and fall in love with data from another country. Perhaps having some little data babies which will then go off and explore the EU on their own.

[via: The Register]