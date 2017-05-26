Full Mobile Coverage is Coming to London's Undergound

Some lucky company might soon be handed the nightmare job of wiring up London's entire Underground network for full mobile phone coverage, as Transport for London is apparently in the final stages of putting together a process to ask networks and contractors to submit their bids for getting it done.

The news has it that TfL and London's mayor will launch the process after next week's general election, when private companies will be able to bid for the right to get a 4G network in operation underground. The Financial Times says the likes of Arqiva, BT and Huawei might be considering bids, with a TfL spokesperson saying: "We are keen to offer full mobile phone coverage for our customers. The introduction of this would need to be commercially viable and would follow engagement with staff and customers."

So that will either be nice or a nightmare, depending on your opinions on how commuting time ought to be spent. [Sky News]

