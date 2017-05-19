Future Of Crossrail 2 Thrown Into Doubt By Brexit

We all know that Crossrail will bring some much-needed improvements to London's transport infrastructure. News today, however, suggests that the second part of the project is now in jeopardy following the UK's decision to roger itself into oblivion with Brexit.

The money needed is now looking troublesome as London finance firms consider moving to other EU destinations like Dublin, Frankfurt and Paris over Brexit. The project would cost some £32bn and would need to be paid for from passenger tickets and business rates in the capital. But London Mayor Sadiq Khan has claimed that London would "grind to a halt" without Crossrail 2. The problem is related to Waterloo, which is the country's busiest station, and South West Trains, which are at breaking point.

Crossrail 2 was designed to improve things south of the river in London where transport links are, shall we say, shit. The link would allow people in Wimbledon to get on a train and visit people in Broxbourne or Seven Sisters. This journey currently takes nine weeks, requires a horse, lengthy walk through boggy woodland, a short swim and then a chain of buses.

The project would have relieved some of the congestion that is inevitable with lines that go into London at peak hours. People, if you haven't heard, are all expected to go to jobs at roughly the same time, which causes the ancient city no end of problems. Crossrail would have shifted some of this traffic onto new infrastructure that would mean people further out would use the existing system, but those closer could use the new lines.

One of the problems, apparently, is the knock-on effect from the high-speed line from London to Birmingham - HS2. This beleaguered project has been limping around like a bear with a thorn in its paw for ages. The massive cost and the general unpopularity of the line - among the "not in my backyard crowd", mostly - has meant that its future is in doubt. As such the consideration of CR2 would look terrible if HS2 doesn't happen.

You can understand why, as we're supposed to be investing in the "northern powerhouse" but can't even manage to get a train to go to the "Midlands powerhouse" quickly. Although many say that HS2 won't bring enough speed benefits to the journey to make it worth the expenditure. Some pundits have even suggested that it might drain talent from the Midlands and bring it to, you guessed it, London.

[via: The Guardian]

[Image: Crossrail]