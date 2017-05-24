Game of Thrones' Final Season Is Going to Be Very, Very Short, Like Arya

The past six seasons of Game of Thrones have all managed to spread their stories of love, lust, murder, and war over uniform sets of 10 episodes each. Season seven’s shaking things up a bit by cutting down its episode count down to seven (the Faith of the Seven will be pleased,) but a new report says season eight will be even shorter.

According to Entertainment Weekly, sources within HBO have confirmed what showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have said in the past—the last season of Game of Thrones will only be six episodes long. We have 13 more episodes of the show coming, and that’s it.

There’s so much for the show to wrap up, but this certain backs up the assertion by stars Kit Harington and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau that the pace for season seven will pick up immensely. In fact, Coster-Waldau said, “A lot of things that normally take a season now take one episode.” So, from a certain point of view, we have 13 more seasons of Game of Thrones coming—they’re just going to be very, very short.

