Gatwick Leaves Bags Behind to Make Everyone Extra Miserable This Weekend

Gatwick airport has been deliberately sending people off to their destinations without their bags this morning, because its baggage system wasn't working properly for a few hours.

So some poor people, who thought it might be nice to get away for the weekend, are in hot places without their stuff wishing they'd just stayed at home.

A spokesperson for the airport said: "To ensure that everyone gets away on time some flights are departing without all bags and these will be sent on as soon as possible."

Not sure if that's better or worse, though. It means waiting for hours in an airport at your destination instead of where you're leaving from, so there's still a substantial amount of airport time to be done.

All people not travelling on this horror hot/packed weekend feel free to be happy about having access to your own toilet, your own kettle, and all the clothes you own. [BBC]

Image: Chris Sampson/Flickr

