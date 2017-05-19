Godzilla Vs. Kong Just Landed An Unexpected But Inspired Choice As Its Director

You've seen Godzilla. You've seen Kong: Skull Island. Godzilla is coming back next year for sequel King of the Monsters, and then, finally, the two will fight. Now, a director for that epic clash has been chosen.

Kong is ready to fight Godzilla in 2020. Image: Warner Bros.

Adam Wingard, the director of You're Next, The Guest, and most recently Blair Witch, has just signed to direct 2020's Godzilla vs. Kong. He'll work from a story that was developed over the last few months in a robust writers room led by Pirates of the Caribbean writer Terry Rossio.

After exhibiting exciting style in his first several films, Wingard's name has been a mainstay when it comes to high-profile films over the past few years. This, however, is the biggest one yet. It's basically a monster movie version of Civil War, pitting two of the most famous beasts of all time against each other. Much like Gareth Edwards and Jordan Vogt-Roberts before him, Wingard is likely to bring a fresh, fun take to the material.

Next for Wingard is the adaptation Death Note for Netflix, which will be out in August. Then he'll likely have to get started on this film, whose story is being kept under wraps.

And he certainly has a sense of humour about it.

Cue the tweets telling me I've already ruined Godzilla and Kong. — Adam Wingard (@AdamWingard) May 31, 2017

Godzilla vs. Kong is scheduled for release in the US 22 May 2020.

[Hollywood Reporter]