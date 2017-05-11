Gran Accidentally Drives 300 Miles

An elderly driver had an impromptu holiday to Scotland last week, after local roadworks interrupted her six-mile trip to a hospital in Worcester and sent her out onto the motorway. She then continued driving -- for EIGHT HOURS.
Police tracked her via CCTV to Scotland, where she eventually stopped thanks to running out of petrol 300 miles later in Larkhall. The lady's daughter told reporters: "The police went round and it was my mum. She had lost all sense of time. I don’t think she had realised she was in Scotland until they told her."
Locals looked after her until the next day, when the daughter flew up to take her home. [Birmingham Mail]
