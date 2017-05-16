Here's Our First (Leaked) Look at the New Surface Pro

Just because Microsoft says there won't be a Surface Pro 5 anytime soon doesn't mean it's going to keep the current models around for the next few years. Press renders that allegedly showcase the next iteration of the tablet have leaked, and word is that this one will drop the number altogether.

The renders show off a device that isn't that dissimilar from the Surface Pro 4, which might explain why Microsoft is reluctant to call this the fifth Surface Pro. According to VentureBeat this device will be a 'refresh', featuring upgraded internal hardware rather than a complete design overhaul. That means the basic Surface Pro accessories, like the keyboard/cover and stylus won't be going anywhere. Neither will the bright colours.

We don't know anything about what then internal changes will involves, though if I assume there will be typical hardware improvements like more powerful processor, faster memory, better hard drives, and so on. The new device is reportedly going to be officially announced in Shanghai on Monday (23rd May), so make sure to come back and see what Microsoft has in store for us all.

You can check out VentureBeat's renders below:

[VentureBeat via TechRadar]

All images: Evan Blass/VentureBeat