Here's the First Look at Netflix's Castlevania Show, Coming in July

We’ve known since February that Netflix was working on a Castlevania TV show due later this year. Now we know exactly when it’ll premiere (July 7th), plus we’ve got an official synopsis and a first teaser.

First, here’s the synopsis:

Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.

And, of course, don’t miss the blood-soaked and nostalgia-infused teaser, too:





