Here's What It Looks Like to Get Attacked by a Bear

So you’re doing some hunting in Canada and all you have is a bow and arrow. And then, suddenly, a black bear appears in the distance and starts charging straight at your face. What do you do? You scream — scream and hope for the best.
That’s exactly what happened to Richard Wesley this spring. It probably saved his life, too. Turns out, screaming and standing your ground is the exact right thing to do when a black bear attacks you. If it’s a grizzly bear, on the other hand, you should basically just play dead and pray.
