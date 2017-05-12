If The Last Jedi Really Has the Biggest Reveal in Star Wars History, What Could It Be?

A Japanese ad for Star Wars: The Last Jedi makes a very intriguing claim—it says the film will include the biggest, most shocking reveal in Star Wars history. The obvious answer is that this will be the discovery of Rey’s origin, but we got to thinking... what if it isn’t?

Here’s the ad, via Star Wars News Net. (Note: We reached out to Lucasfilm to confirm if this ad is real or not and have yet to hear back.)

That site interprets the red writing on the sides as “The Most Shocking Truth In Star Wars History Will Soon Be Revealed!” Our interpreter says that’s close to accurate, but “shocking” may not exactly be right; it could also be “devastating, gut-wrenching, startling, sensational, astounding, or astonishing.” Additionally, the Japanese word for “truth” could also be interpreted as “reveal”—so changing that to “moment” or “secret” would make the most sense for English-speaking audiences. (For the rest of the text, visit the source site.) Either way, it sounds like something massive is going to happen in this movie. But what could it be?

That’s where you come in. We want to hear your theories, and we’ll get the ball rolling.

Again, the identity of Rey’s parents is obviously the biggest mystery in the sequel trilogy. But when you say this reveal is the biggest in Star Wars history, you have to outdo Darth Vader as Luke’s father, and Leia as Luke’s sister. Both were massive surprises at the time. Could Rey’s origin actually exceed these “truths”?

For Rey’s lineage to be a big surprise, the reveal would have to involve someone we aren’t expecting—for instance, that Luke Skywalker met Mara Jade, his wife from the Expanded Universe, and they had Rey. Something like that. Obi-Wan or Yoda somehow influencing her development is big, but “shocking?” “Sensational?” We don’t know.

The second most obvious reveal would be something involving Snoke. Could his identity be the answer? It’s certainly possible and we know there are plenty of crazy theories out there, but again, it would have to be something we’re not expecting. If he is actually Boba Fett or Ezra from the Rebels cartoon then maybe it would qualify. But we doubt it.

We’re going to play it safe and go with C, none of the above. If this reveal is the largest in Star Wars history, it should have to come out of nowhere—something like Kylo Ren resurrecting his grandfather or something completely crazy like that.

But that’s just what we think. What shocking truth or moment do you think could be coming in The Last Jedi? [Star Wars News Net]