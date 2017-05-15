Incredible First Person Footage of a Real Spacewalk Will Leave You Speechless

On March 24th, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet was joined by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The outing was fairly routine, but this amazing footage captured by Pesquet gives all of us stuck here on Earth an amazing first-person look of what it’s like to be an astronaut looking down on our planet.

The spacewalkers carried out various repair and maintenance tasks on the ISS including lubricating the Canadarm2 robot arm, inspecting a radiator valve that was possibly leaking ammonia, and replacing some of the cameras on the Japanese section of the station. Nothing too out of the ordinary, except for the spectacular backdrop both astronauts enjoyed while they worked. (Also, so much for all those flat Earth theories.) [YouTube via The Roosevelts]

