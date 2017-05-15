Incredible First Person Footage of a Real Spacewalk Will Leave You Speechless

On March 24th, ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet was joined by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough on a spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The outing was fairly routine, but this amazing footage captured by Pesquet gives all of us stuck here on Earth an amazing first-person look of what it’s like to be an astronaut looking down on our planet.
The spacewalkers carried out various repair and maintenance tasks on the ISS including lubricating the Canadarm2 robot arm, inspecting a radiator valve that was possibly leaking ammonia, and replacing some of the cameras on the Japanese section of the station. Nothing too out of the ordinary, except for the spectacular backdrop both astronauts enjoyed while they worked. (Also, so much for all those flat Earth theories.) [YouTube via The Roosevelts]
More Space Posts:
Why SpaceX Won't Be Landing Its Rocket Tonight
SpaceX will be doing something a little more complicated than its typical launch routine – and as a result, it won’t be trying to land at all.
We're Ignoring Women Astronauts' Health At Our Peril
In 59 years, NASA has flown more than 50 women into space. In contrast, the space agency has flown hundreds of men over the same time period, it’s a tad unsettling.
Newly Declassified Document About Spy Satellites on the Space Shuttle Leaves the Sexy Bits To Your Imagination
You might not think about the US military and intelligence community launching spy satellites, but you should.
Watch NASA's Glorious 200th Space Walk Live
Today, NASA astronauts Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer are performing the 200th American spacewalk outside the International Space Station (ISS)
shares