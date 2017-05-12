Judge Gives Nestle the Finger in Failed Kit Kat Trademark Case

The ongoing four-fingered confectionary turf war between Cadbury and Nestle has taken another turn against the maker of the Kit Kat, with the latest court ruling saying that Nestle can't expect to be allowed to trademark the four-fingered shape of its famous bar in the UK.

Nestle was appealing to be allowed to take out a trademark of the shape, with the court of appeal finally ruling that that's taking ownership of shapes a bit too far. Cadbury is leading the battle against Nestle's move out of what appears to be some sort of big brand business spite, as Nestle has previously tried to stop it from trademarking Dairy Milk's purple shade.

A Cadbury spokesperson said: "We are pleased with the court of appeal’s decision today and welcome their conclusion. As we have previously stated, we do not believe the shape of the KitKat bar should be protected as a trademark in the UK."

Nestle disagrees, and if it wants to waste even more time and money could now take this all the way to the supreme court. [Guardian]

