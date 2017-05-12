Keep Your Macbook Virus-Free With a VPN

Mac computers have grown in popularity over the years thanks to their sleek design and the widespread belief that they couldn’t get viruses. However, that isn’t the case and now even some popular mac apps have been targeted by hackers. By using a VPN to browse the web and try out new apps you can keep your Macbook protected from these types of attacks.

Most VPN service providers offer services globally and thus charge in US Dollars rather than in local currencies, so we've listed pricing in Dollars for the sake of simplicity. Bear in mind that when you click through to the actual deals, you may find the prices automatically displayed in pounds, or whatever your native currency may be.

Here are some of the best deals we found for keeping our Apple devices safe online:

ExpressVPN - 15 months for $99.95

This service offers an impressive selection of quality apps and has native clients for Mac, Windows, Linux, iOS, Android and even BlackBerry. ExpressVPN also provides its users with a number of helpful web tutorials to help get its service up and running. This VPN also includes P2P support, a kill switch and excellent performance.

Hotspot Shield - Just $47.88 for 1 year

Hotspot Shield is an affordably priced VPN that supports private browsing, virtual locations and up to five devices. This service also has great download as well as upload speeds. Hotspot Shield also offers a 7-day free trial for potential customers as well as a lifetime licence for only $139.99.

IVPN - From $99.96 a year

This VPN offers its users fast speeds and increased privacy with a clear ‘no logs’ policy as well as the option to pay by Bitcoin and sign up using few personal details. IVPN also has quality Mac and Windows desktop clients and the company even provides detailed instructions for getting its service running on Linux and mobile operating systems.

