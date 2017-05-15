Kids Go Mad for Old Lady Herb Rosemary

Weird myths about plants are still alive and well according to retailer Holland & Barrett, which says the kids are bulk-buying products containing rosemary because of a supposed link between the plant and better mental performance around exam time.

A positive report by Northumbria University that said exam performance improves in a rosemary-scented room is to blame for the herbal hysteria, with Holland & Barrett lucking in and seeing a 187 per cent year-on-year increase in sale of rosemary oil as a result.

The university said students in a scented environment managed to score between 5 and 7 per cent higher than equivalent kids in exam rooms smelling of the usual school aromas of cheap clothing, chewing gum and Lynx.

If your local street herb dealer hasn't got any rosie left, mint apparently works quite well too. [BBC]

