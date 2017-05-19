Kitesurfer Hopping From Pond to Pond Is Proof Humans Really Were Meant to Fly

Tethering yourself to a giant kite that’s strong enough to pull you right off the ground seems a lot less terrifying when kitesurfer Sam Light takes to the skies. This first-person footage of a recent adventure lets you (safely) ride along as he effortlessly hops from pond to pond making it seem like humans were really meant to fly.

But the next time a storm rolls through your neighbourhood, don’t run and grab your kite with expectations of skipping from pool to pool. This guy knows what he’s doing. Either that or he’s just editing out the parts where he crashes.

[YouTube via Geekologie]