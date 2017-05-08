Lego Just Smashed Its 100% Renewable Energy Goal

Lego has invested $1 billion (£768.1 million) over the last four years to balance 100 per cent of its energy use with that from renewable sources, and now that goal has been achieved - three years early.

To celebrate, Lego has set a Guinness World Record by building a seven and a half metre tall wind turbine out of 146,000 Lego bricks, because why not.

"Since 2012, the Lego Group has supported the development of more than 160 megawatts of renewable energy," Lego explained in a blog update. The company's $1 Billion renewable investment has been in two offshore wind farms.

A 25 per cent stake in the Burbo Bank Extension wind farm off the coast of Liverpool was next. The wind farm will generate clean power for more than 230,000 British households, and opens today.

"This development means we have now reached the 100 per cent renewable energy milestone three years ahead of target. Together with our partners, we intend to continue investing in renewable energy to help create a better future for the builders of tomorrow," said Bali Padda, CEO of the Lego Group.

The total output from the investments by Lego in renewables now exceeds the energy consumed at all Lego factories, stores and offices globally. In 2016, more than 360 gigawatt hours of energy were used by Lego to produce the more than 75 billion Lego bricks sold around the world during the year. [Lego]



