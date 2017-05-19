Lucifer Really Shouldn't Be As Good As It Is

Lucifer just wrapped up its second season, resolving its "Satan's mum comes to Earth and causes chaos" plotline in typically over-the-top style. The show is consistently nuts — a mix of crime-solving, relationship drama, spiritual angst and cheeky humour that should feel overstuffed, especially given the hero is the literal devil. But somehow, it's consistently entertaining.

Sure, it can also be corny and a little too pleased with itself, but that doesn't take away from the fact that Lucifer has managed an amazing balancing act all season, both between its many, many plotlines and its all-over-the-place tone. The key: The dynamic between its eight main characters, all of whom revolved around Tom Ellis' Lucifer, but also had their own (sometimes surprising) interactions on the side.

The main duo, of course, was obvious. Lucifer has long teased a potential romance between Lucifer and no-nonsense homicide detective Chloe (Lauren German), but this season managed to avoid making it a TV cliché by setting it aside for the most part (after revealing the cosmic reason they will probably end up together eventually). Far less expected were the other friendships that formed this season, like the one between Chloe and Lucifer's right-hand demon Maze (Leslie-Ann Brandt), who became roommates in a twist that gave Maze's character a lot more depth and purpose. We also saw Chloe's ex and fellow cop Dan (Kevin Alejandro) buddy up with Lucifer's brother, Amenadiel (D.B. Woodside), after they bonded over their irritation with Lucifer's Lucifer-ness.

Chloe and Maze, doin' roommate stuff. Photo: Fox

Though Lucifer is ostensibly a police procedural — with no shortage of exaggeratedly gory and wacky crimes, many of which poke fun at things like show business, social media and pop culture — most of season two focused on what Dr Linda (Rachael Harris) called "the most dysfunctional family in the universe". Bringing Lucifer and Amenadiel's mother (a cleverly cast Tricia Helfer) up from Hell ensured the show's supernatural element stayed front and centre, as the trio struggled with their various feelings about returning to Heaven, kicking God's arse, wielding flaming swords against each other, and so on.

Lucifer and his mother share a rare peaceful moment. Photo: Michael Courtney/FOX

Another one of Lucifer's big sources of tension has always been the fact that even though she trusts and respects him, Chloe also believes Lucifer is kind of a nutjob — why else would he insist that he's really Satan? Among the humans, only Linda knows the truth about the celestial beings in her midst; everyone else, especially Dan, pretty much just goes with the nutjob theory. This got a bit tiresome as the season went on. How many times can Chloe, a very smart detective, not pick up on to the eerie fantasy stuff happening right under her nose?

The season two finale seemed to imply that Lucifer was finally getting ready to come clean, but of course the show had to end on a cliffhanger. With "Mum" out of the picture, and God Himself already having put in an appearance this season (in the form of guest star Timothy Omundson), Lucifer is going to need a new antagonist next season or else it will be in danger of turning into NCIS: Beelzebub even more than it already is. The identity of Lucifer's next foe is a mystery, but considering the show's ability to fit into nearly any genre and still make sense, it could unleash literally anyone (or anything) in season three.