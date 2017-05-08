McDonald's Gets the Twee Advert Thing Massively Wrong

McDonald's has tried to do the thing that John Lewis does every Christmas, in assembling a sort of sad tale about life designed to make women cry a bit and therefore become loyal to the brand. But unfortunately for the burger chain, its pairing of childhood bereavement and meal deals is only getting people howling with rage.

Basically the bulk of the advert is the mum gently breaking it to the kid that his dad wasn't his real dad, as they appear to have nothing in common. Until the end, that is, when there's some sort of pay off where it turns out that have the same taste in processed convenience foods. Ah, you see what they were doing. Boo hoo hoo, it's so touching:

But this is NOT CUTE like John Lewis according to the internet, as the mixture of bereavement memory-jerking and burger sales pitches is being considered a tone-deaf disaster by many, particularly those who have suffered an early bereavement of a family member themselves.

It's making people complain to the Advertising Standard Authority instead of rushing out for a burger, with the Independent quoting the ASA as saying it's received several complaints and is considering whether or not to launch an investigation into the ad.

McDonald's has sort of apologised in advance, saying: "We wanted to highlight the role McDonald’s has played in our customers’ everyday lives -- both in good and difficult times. We apologise for any upset this advert has caused. This was by no means an intention of ours." [Independent]

