Microsoft and Huawei Both Announce Computers On The Same Day

Microsoft has announced the new Surface Pro, although surprises are a little thin on the ground after some comprehensive leaked. However, the key points are pretty exciting.

In a bold video, Microsoft claims the Surface Pro is "the lightest". It's unclear what it's measuring that against though. Laptops? Other tablets? Feathers? Dark matter? Details matter, Microsoft, come on!

The company also claims it's "the best sounding". But then Huawei has burst onto the scene with its new MateBook range, and some of them have Dolby Atmos built-in. So is the Surface better sounding than the Huawei? This is confusing if you take PR at its face value and assume it's the absolute unwavering truth. Let's just assume one of these laptops sounds better than the other, and get on with life.

Here's some video:

One thing is clear though, Microsoft's Surface Pro is almost certainly the hingiest new hybrid device. The company has turned the Surface Pro into a sort of portable Surface Studio, allowing you to push it into a sort of drawing surface to use with the included electro-pen. You can also use the twisty Surface Dial here too, as well as with any Windows 10 PC apparently.

Oh, and this is important, you can get the Pro with 4G built-in now - and that alone makes it worth considering if you have another device. Built in LTE is a great thing to have, and makes working remotely a pleasure rather than a chore of Starbucks Wi-Fi nonsense.

If you're more on the Huawei side of the fence, there's a MateBook X that comes with loads of porn. No wait, not porn. An 88% screen-to-body ratio was what we meant - so easy to confuse those two things. The MateBook E comes with class A drugs. Sorry, 2-in-1 design with a 160 degree adjustment - there's also a 2K resolution touchscreen on this device. And the MateBook D has the option of a discrete Nvidia GPU, in this case, the 940MX. A bit of a shame the company didn't go with a more power-efficient 10x GPU in this one.

So there you have it, several laptops have been announced. All of them have hinges, Microsoft reckons its hinges are the best.