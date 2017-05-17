New Outdoor Camping Gear for Endless Possibilities

Camping. You’re stuck in the middle of nowhere, you’ve got no mobile signal, no electricity and you’re completely cut off from everyday life. Or, at least, that’s the way it used to be. Chances are these days, you’ve got some way to keep yourself occupied, be it your mobile phone packed with games and music, or an iPad filled with downloaded boxsets. You and your family can pass away the evenings huddled around a small screen, watching the latest episode of your favourite television programme surrounded by nature. But what if I told you that camping doesn’t even mean ditching the big screen anymore?

BenQ have come up with the perfect solution in the form of the GS1 Portable LED Projector. At little more than the size of your palm and weighing less than a kilogram, the GS1 is designed to be portable, whether that means going on a family camping trip or being used in different rooms of the house.

Who’d have thought such a big screen in a tent would be so accessible?

It’s with the outdoors in mind that the GS1 has been created though, with a design that’s water splash-proof, drop proof to up to 60cm and a child-friendly low running heat. What could be finer than snuggling up with the fam under the stars as you hunker down to the latest Pixar film? There’s no wires and no complicated set-up, and with a micro SD card slot and USB input you can have your media saved on any device, ready to plug and play. If you’ve got an internet connection – tethered from your phone, perhaps – you can even stream content directly from the web from the built-in launcher.

The GS1’s built-in launcher allows you to access popular websites such as YouTube to stream directly from, or you can download your favourite content to your mobile device in advance and then enjoy these videos through the GS1’s mirror function where you don’t have an internet connection. Netflix vids, out in the wild, on a big screen? Yes please!

The battery for the BenQ GS1 lasts three hours, which isn’t a massive amount of time but it’s more than enough to get through even the longest of movies – and a good several episodes of any boxset binge. It can deliver an image up to 60 inches in size from a distance as short as one metre; even in a pretty cramped tent you can find enough space to display your favourite film. Bluetooth connectivity even lets you connect a high-quality speaker for a truly immersive outdoor cinema experience. Get a campfire going to keep your hands and feet nice and toasty, grab your favourite snacks, and what more could you possibly want?

Of course, as with any projector, you’ll need a good surface to project onto. Perhaps you can add a foldaway projector screen to your camping set-up, or in a pinch, you could even use the wall of your tent to project onto. The GS1 comes with five pre-set viewing options, one of which is a specialised Camping mode, designed to work in environments where ambient light is scarce.

With a pre-set Camping Mode, the BenQ GS1 can deliver the best picture regardless of how much light is available.

It’s the 21st century, after all, and it’s about time that the age-old pastime of camping finally begins to catch up. Forget passing by chilly evenings by singing campfire songs and roasting marshmallows – an extra special cinema experience is now on the menu, thanks to the GS1’s extra simple, ultra portable ingenuity. I know it’s certainly made me more eager to go camping, that’s for sure.