Ofcom Wants To Let You Dump Your Mobile Provider By Text

Switching mobile networks isn't especially hard right now, but Ofcom wants to make it even easier and even more suitable for those of us who hate speaking to human beings on phones. The proposed system will allow you to dump your current mobile provider by text. Your jilted provider will then text you a code, which you can give to your new bae to pick up an exciting new relationship.

While the current system works well, calling your current provider to get a PAC means that they can put a bit of pressure on you to stay. That might take the form of asking you where you're going and then telling you that the grass is always greener and "they'll never treat you as well as I do". Moving to text-based dumping limits the amount of pleading your mobile network can realistically manage.

Ofcom would also limit the possible charges applied to you once you've finished your contract. You wouldn't, therefore, be starting up a new deal with a new provider only to find that your ex has been slurping away at your bank account behind your back.

Ofcom says that about 38% of people who switch will experience some kind of trouble in so doing. Around 11% struggle to get through to their existing provider, 10% have trouble cancelling at all and another 10% have problems keeping their number.

The new service would inform customers of any costs to leaving the existing union. That might include any cash left in PAYG accounts, money they owe for their current phone or any arrears on the account that need to be cleared. The new type of code will be valid for 30 days and customers would be able to request it via a standard shortcode number that was the same on all providers. Ofcom proposes that there are separate numbers for people who do and don't wish to keep their existing number.

Anyway, this is all just a proposal right now, Ofcom will decide later this year if this will become a rule. Until then, feel free to have your say via the organisation's website.