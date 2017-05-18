Pope Francis Didn't Look Happy to Meet President Trump, But Technology Can Fix That

No, Hollywood isn’t planning a reboot of The Addams Family. This is a photo from earlier today when President Trump met Pope Francis at the Vatican. Needless to say, the pope doesn’t look too happy about the situation. But it’s nothing technology can’t fix.

Twitter user Space Archaeology found a genius solution that the White House might want to use on the dour photo. By utilising FaceApp, he was able to turn the Pope’s disgusted scowl into a big, happy smile.

President Trump’s Global Tour of Cuck has provided the world with countless memes and GIF-able moments, much to the embarrassment of the United States. And while Pope Francis did manage to crack a smile or two when the cameras were clicking, the more unguarded moments seemed to capture his true feelings.

Previously, Trump has clashed with Pope Francis over his desire to build a wall along the US-Mexico border. The Pope went so far as to say that Trump wasn’t a Christian because of his hateful rhetoric.

“Anyone, whoever he is, who only wants to build walls and not bridges is not a Christian,” Pope Francis told journalists back in February of 2016 on a trip to Mexico. “Vote, don’t vote, I won’t meddle. But I simply say, if he says these things, this man is not a Christian.”

Pope Francis meets with President Donald Trump at the Vatican on May 24, 2017 (L’Osservatore Romano/Pool Photo via AP)

Trump went on the offensive after the pope’s remarks, saying that Pope Francis was disgraceful. In fact, Trump seemingly took the remarks against his wall as an attack on all of Christianity.

“For a religious leader to question a person’s faith is disgraceful,” then-candidate Trump said during a campaign event at a private South Carolina golf course. “I am proud to be a Christian and as president I will not allow Christianity to be consistently attacked and weakened.”

Trump went on to accuse Mexico of “using the pope as a pawn” and said that “they should be ashamed of themselves.”

Later that day, Trump infamously said that the Vatican would one day be attacked by ISIS and that when it is, “the Pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President because this would not have happened.”

Yes, Trump really did say all of that in a Facebook post from February 18, 2016:

In response to the Pope: If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS’s ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the Pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President because this would not have happened. ISIS would have been eradicated unlike what is happening now with our all talk, no action politicians. The Mexican government and its leadership has made many disparaging remarks about me to the Pope, because they want to continue to rip off the United States, both on trade and at the border, and they understand I am totally wise to them. The Pope only heard one side of the story - he didn’t see the crime, the drug trafficking and the negative economic impact the current policies have on the United States. He doesn’t see how Mexican leadership is outsmarting President Obama and our leadership in every aspect of negotiation. For a religious leader to question a person’s faith is disgraceful. I am proud to be a Christian and as President I will not allow Christianity to be consistently attacked and weakened, unlike what is happening now, with our current President. No leader, especially a religious leader, should have the right to question another man’s religion or faith. They are using the Pope as a pawn and they should be ashamed of themselves for doing so, especially when so many lives are involved and when illegal immigration is so rampant. Donald J. Trump

President Trump and Pope Francis have clashed in the past on other issues like climate change and the sale of weapons around the world. Trump famously just signed one of the largest arms deals in history with Saudi Arabia.

Trump has even clashed with the pope over his lifestyle, which is more humble than that of many previous popes. For instance, back in March of 2013, Trump took to Twitter to complain that the pope was standing in line to pay his hotel bill, rather than having his lackeys do it. Seriously.

I don’t like seeing the Pope standing at the checkout counter (front desk) of a hotel in order to pay his bill. It’s not Pope-like! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 19, 2013

So it’s no wonder that the pope might not have been overjoyed to see the US President, known for his ostentatious wealth and lack of humility. Of course, Trump considers himself to be a very humble man. Just like the pope, in fact.

The new Pope is a humble man, very much like me, which probably explains why I like him so much! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2013

Plenty of people have also taken to social media to compare the differences in expressions between when Pope Francis met Donald Trump and when he met Barack Obama.

We don’t know what Trump and the pope said to each other in private, but a picture is worth a thousand words. If Trump wants to make this look like they’ve buried the hatchet, Trump may need to utilise the best technology that the 21st century has to offer. Or, absent that, a smartphone app.



More Politics Posts: