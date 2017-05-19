President Trump Pretends Like He Meant to Tweet 'Covfefe'

Last night at 12:06am Eastern time, President Trump sent out a cryptic tweet that read, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe”. The internet spent the next six hours utterly confused. And, of course, there were memes. So many memes. And even an Urban Dictionary definition.

President Donald J. Trump’s deleted tweet from 12:06am, early Wednesday morning that read “despite the constant negative press covfete” (Screenshot)

But around 6am, the tweet was finally deleted and at 6:09am we finally got the president’s follow-up:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

That’s right, President Trump is apparently going to play this one like he intended to tweet the word “covfefe.” At least for now.

Just to be clear, “covfefe” is not a word, despite the many guesses and jokes about what it could have meant. Merriam-Webster dictionary even weighed in late last night to simply express exhaustion with the entire thing.

Wakes up.

Checks Twitter.

.

.

.

Uh...

.

.

.

📈 Lookups fo...

.

.

.

Regrets checking Twitter.

Goes back to bed. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 31, 2017

We’ll update this post if and when Trump explains what the fuck is going on.