Prime Reading Promises Thousands of Books and Comics for Amazon High Rollers

People who willingly pay the Amazon Tax have another thing to be happy about today, with the UK division of the sales giant launching its Prime Reading offering.
Amazon is promising that more than a thousand books, comics, Kindle Singles and other written matter will be available at any given time, with the selection refreshing and changing every once in a while. There's a Harry Potter and a Bourne book visible on the Prime Reading home page, plus a few front pages of magazines like Time, OK!, National Geographic, Stuff and Wired, which might be nice to leaf through for free if you're already a subscriber.
All readers require is a Kindle or the Kindle app on one of today's modern screens or the company's own Fire tablets, plus, of course, the Prime subscription which currently stands at £79 a year or £7.99 a month. [Amazon Prime Reading]
