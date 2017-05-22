Report: Resident Evil Is Getting a Six-Movie Reboot

The Resident Evil movie franchise may have recently come out with The Final Chapter, but the curtain’s not drawn on this series just yet. Variety is reporting that there are plans to make a six-movie reboot of the video game film series.

According to the report, Constantin Film board chairman Martin Moszkowicz confirmed at Cannes Film Festival that the German studio is developing a Resident Evil series reboot. Constantin Film, which has produced all the previous Resident Evil films, still owns rights to the franchise. According to Moszkowicz, the goal is to milk six movies out of the deal, which is the same number as the original series. While it might sound sudden, it’s not really surprising they’d want to bring back this series. The original franchise brought in $1.2-billion worldwide, and it’s the highest-grossing film series based on a video game.

The production company isn’t revealing anything else at this time, including possible directors and stars, or how/if it would fit into the existing series canon. It doesn’t seem likely that Paul W.S. Anderson, who wrote all six original films and directed four of them, would be involved this time around... especially since he’s currently working on Monster Hunter. And if Anderson is out, that probably means Milla Jovovich would be out too, given their marriage and frequent work partnership. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more. [Variety]

