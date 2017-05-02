Samsung Pay Has Finally Arrived in the UK

Samsung Pay first arrived back in August 2015 when it launched in Korea. A US launch followed a month later, and now, nearly two years later, it's finally arrived in the UK.

There are a few caveats though. The main one to note is that Samsung Pay will not utilise the Magnetic Secure Transmission feature that's available in the US. For the uninitiated, that's the feature that allows Samsung Pay users to pay contactlessly on card readers that do not have NFC - by wirelessly communication with the magnetic strip reader. Because contactless is a lot more widespread here than in the US, Samsung told TechRadar that it didn't think it was worth including over here. So we're stuck with a boring old NFC-based system that probably isn't much different to Android Pay.

The other problem is that there are virtually no banks that support Samsung Pay right now. You can only take advantage of it if you have a credit or debit card from Santander, Nationwide, or MBNA. The good news is that TechRadar also got Samsung to confirm future support from HSBC, First Direct, M&S Bank, and American Express. Unfortunately we don't have any exact dates.

As for compatible phones, anyone with a Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, S7, S7 Edge, S6, or S6 Edge can head into the Samsung App store and download Samsung Pay right now. You know, in case you don't trust Google with your credit card information. [TechRadar]



