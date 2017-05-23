Sir Jony Ive Has Scored Himself A Part-Time Job

Sir Jony Ive, Apple designer extraordinaire and man whose pencil is responsible for the iMac and iPhone, has netted himself a new job! Don't worry though, he's not leaving Apple, this new gig is an unpaid position as Chancellor of the Royal College of Art.

Sir Jony will be responsible for helping both students and staff realise their potential. Ive will also be consulting on a new building that the school plans to open in 2020 and advising the board as the institution expands. The role will last for five years and he'll start work in July 2017.

Ive already has an honorary doctorate from the RCA which he picked up in 2009 for his work at Apple. Mind you Ive has doctorates coming out the wazoo because he's also picked up one from both Oxford and Cambridge too.

Ive takes over from James Dyson

