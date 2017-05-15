Smoking Nottingham Building is Art, Not on Fire

Italian artist Lara Favaretto had an idea for something to do and call art. She's enjoying a run of her latest project at the Nottingham Contemporary Arts Centre, in which steam is pumped out into the surrounding streets. This probably says something important about life, feminism, war, genital mutilation, Donald Trump and veganism, but to passersby it also says SHIT THE BUILDING IS ON FIRE, so people are calling the fire brigade on some art.

This is despite the arts centre erecting posters around the venue to tell them that the unusual atmospherics is art and not a serious problem developing in the cafeteria kitchen. The artwork is called Thinking Head, so presumably the steam is because it's thinking really hard, so the artwork is saying "don't waste your energy thinking" or something along those lines.

The gallery explains the steam art with: "...the intensity of the steam clouds above will correspond to the intensity of the thinking happening inside. On dull days, there will be little steam. At certain moments, it might be billowing. The other half of this work is subterranean and out of sight. Details of this secret project may or may not be revealed in the future."

Which is nice, but not good news for the Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, which has had "numerous" false calls about the smoking building. [Mirror]

